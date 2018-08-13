Aretha Franklin “Gravely Ill,” According To Family: Report

UPDATE: Sources tell CNN that Aretha Franklin is in hospice care at her home.

Aretha Franklin is reportedly “gravely ill,” according to family members. WDIV Local 4 news reporter Evrod Cassimy broke the news in a tweet this morning. “I spoke with her family members this morning. She is asking for your prayers at this time,” he wrote.

Franklin announced her retirement from touring last year, and she put out a new album, A Brand New Me, last fall. She also performed at the Elton John AIDS Foundation gala in November.

TMZ has some additional details on Franklin’s condition, via a source who says that she has been battling cancer.

This is a developing story…