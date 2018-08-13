Thom Yorke Announces US Tour Dates

Radiohead have spent much of this summer traveling across North America putting on incredible career-spanning sets. They even visited my city, Columbus, for the first time ever — something I thought would never happen — at which I learned that a Radiohead show can be a spiritual experience even if it doesn’t involve a pilgrimage. I mean, shit, they played Kid A heavy-hitters “Optimistic” and “The National Anthem” back to back during the first encore, the former one of Radiohead’s most underrated tracks, the latter arguably their most exciting to see live. They they did “Let Down” and “The Tourist,” two songs they only recently dusted off for the first time in years. That one encore alone was enough to qualify as wish fulfillment. But of course there was much more beauty to behold.

This holiday season, Thom Yorke will bring a very different kind of performance to this continent. Joined by longtime Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich and visual artist Tarik Barri, he’ll showcase his solo material and works from Atoms For Peace’s Amok in “a live electronic performance.” The tour is being billed as the Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes US Tour 2018, named for Yorke’s most recent solo LP from 2014. Presumably it will be similar to the European gigs Yorke performed earlier this year before Radiohead hit the road, as well as the short run of shows Yorke performed in the US around last December’s Day For Night festival. Cross your fingers for new material.

Tickets go on sale 8/17; get more info here. Check out the itinerary below. Oliver Coates will open all dates.

11/23 Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

11/24 Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre-Boch Center

11/26 Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

11/27 Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

11/30 Washington, DC @ John F Kennedy Center For The Performing Arts Concert Hall

12/01 Clevelandm OH @ Keybank State Theatre

12/02 Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Cathedral Theatre

12/04 Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

12/05 Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

12/06 Minneapolis, MN @ Northrop at the University of Minnesota

12/08 St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

12/09 Kansas City, MO @ Harvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

12/11 Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

12/13 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

12/15 San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

12/17 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

12/19 Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

12/20 Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

12/22 Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan