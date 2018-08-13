Journey’s Steve Perry Teases First New Music In 24 Years

It looks like former Journey frontman Steve Perry is gearing up to put out his first new material in 24 years, since the release of his 1994 solo album For The Love Of Strange Medicine. A flurry of social media activity for Perry recently went live, including posts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, all teasing a comeback with the phrase “I Know It’s Been A Long Time Comin’.”

Last year, Perry reunited with Journey for the first time in over a decade when the band was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Perry is scheduled to appear on CBS This Morning on 10/7, which presumably means we’ll know more about his new music before then.