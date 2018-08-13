Nicki Minaj – “Ganja Burn” Video

Nicki Minaj dropped her much-delayed new album Queen in the middle of the day last Friday. Today, she’s released a music video for the opening track from it, “Ganja Burn.”

The video was directed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, and it starts off with some title cards that lay out a narrative of a queen betrayed and eventually enacting revenge. It finds Minaj emerging from the sand against a scorching desert sun. She’s followed from the ground by a couple skeleton minions who congregate around her in a ritual dancing circle for their newly resuscitated queen.

Watch it below.

Queen is out now.