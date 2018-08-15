Lennon & McCartney Take A Selfie

You read that right: Lennon and McCartney took a selfie together. Sean Ono Lennon and James McCartney, that is.

Lennon posted the pic with his fellow rock-star offspring on Instagram yesterday, captioned “Peekaboo…” It’s not clear what they were doing together, although McCartney is holding a guitar in the picture, so maybe they were fulfilling the fantasies of millions of Beatles fans by teaming up for some music? In that case, why not invite Zak Starkey and Dhani Harrison next time, blokes? Might as well go all-in on the concept. For what it’s worth, Lennon also posted a photo with Harrison earlier this month while wishing George’s son a happy birthday.

Lennon is the son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono; he has an older half-brother, Julian, born to John and his first wife, Cynthia Lennon. McCartney was born to Paul and the late Linda McCartney and has four sisters. Check out their joint photo below, as well as Lennon’s pic with Harrison. Poor Zak Starkey at the very least needs his photo op, Sean!

Peekaboo… A post shared by Sean Ono Lennon (@sean_ono_lennon) on Aug 13, 2018 at 7:52am PDT