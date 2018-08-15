Paul McCartney – “Fuh You”

Paul McCartney’s new song is quite cheeky. It’s called “Fuh You,” and although the lyric “I just want it for you” suggests the title is a play on “For You,” Macca sings it in a way that will raise your eyebrows. Put another way, if you’ve ever wanted a song in which the nice-guy Beatle seems to sing, “I just want to fuck you,” here you go.

“Fuh You” is the latest single from Egypt Station, McCartney’s first album of new original material in five years. The rollout so far has also included two other songs, “I Don’t Know” and “Come On To Me,” some fascinating interviews, and James Corden’s most enjoyable “Carpool Karaoke” segment to date.

Speaking of which, that segment is being expanded into an hourlong special called Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool airing this Monday, 8/20 at 8PM ET on CBS. (That’s some savvy VMAs counterprogramming, given that no one who watches CBS in primetime is young enough to be tuning in for the VMAs anyway.)

As for “Fuh You,” here’s the story from McCartney himself:

With this one I was in the studio with Ryan Tedder whereas the rest of the album has been made with Greg Kurstin… We were just thinking of ideas and little pieces of melody and chords and the song just came together bit by bit. And then I would try and make some kind of sense of the story. So it was like “Come on baby now. Talk about yourself. Tell the truth, let me get to know you” and basically I wanna know how you feel, you make me wanna go out and steal. I just want it for you. So that was the basic idea and it developed from there… sort of a love song, but a raunchy love song. There you go – fuh you.

Listen below, where you can also find the Egypt Station tracklist for the first time.

01 “Opening Station”

02 “I Don’t Know”

03 “Come On To Me”

04 “Happy With You”

05 “Who Cares”

06 “Fuh You”

07 “Confidante”

08 “People Want Peace”

09 “Hand In Hand”

10 “Dominoes”

11 “Back In Brazil”

12 “Do It Now”

13 “Caesar Rock”

14 “Despite Repeated Warnings”

15 “Station II”

16 “Hunt You Down/Naked/C-Link”

Egypt Station is out 9/7 via Capitol.