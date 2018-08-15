Teyana Taylor released her long-awaited, Kanye-produced album K.T.S.E. back in June, and since then she’s been on the road with R&B singer Jeremih. The tour launched in Tampa on 8/3 and has been traveling along the East Coast. They’re slated to perform in Toronto tomorrow, but it looks like Taylor won’t be making that show because she’s fed up with Jeremih.

In a series of tweets, Taylor said that she has been mistreated on the Later That Night tour, and accused Jeremih of being “lazy, sneaky, jealous, conniving, selfish.” She also called him a “DIVA” in all caps. When a fan responded to Taylor’s tweet with, “Why when people only coming to see you anyway,” Taylor replied: “My point exactly.”

I’ve been extremely mistreated on this tour so on that note i will NO longer continue to stay on the #LaterThatNightTour because if I do ima end up knocking this nigga out. I’m sorry to all who has already purchased tickets to see me I will make sure everyone gets refunded! ❤️ — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) August 15, 2018

My point exactly. — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) August 15, 2018

@Jeremih Lazy, sneaky, jealous, conniving, selish, lame ass nigga! Don’t ever try to play me Petunia! They come to see me then 80% of the room leave after MY SET! work my ass off every city, every night! You’ve done nothing this whole tour but act like a DIVA in ya princess chair — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) August 15, 2018

This isn’t the first time Jeremih has encountered tour drama. Back in 2016, he was removed from the Summer’s Over tour after a series of incidents that supposedly stemmed from resentment over the fact that he was opening for PARTYNEXTDOOR.

UPDATE: Jeremih has responded.

#KTSE A post shared by Thumpy Johnson (@jeremih) on Aug 15, 2018 at 1:02pm PDT

UPDATE #2: Taylor has responded to Jeremih’s response with a video of her performing to a sea of people during the Late Last Night tour.

UPDATE #3: Taylor tweeted an apology to fans who purchased tickets and said she plans to put on free concerts for those who couldn’t receive refunds.