Low – Disarray

When Minnesota slowcore legends Low first announced their upcoming album Double Negative, written and recorded in heavy collaboration with Bon Iver producer B.J. Burton, they billed it as their “most brazen, abrasive (and, paradoxically, most empowering) album ever.” The triptych of singles they shared the next day, “Quorum,” “Dancing And Blood,” and “Fly,” bore that out, smearing the band’s usual spare beauty with electronic textures and drones. Those singles were also really good.

Today, Low have shared another new song, and it marries that experimental streak with their minimal, focused songcraft. “Disarray,” the album’s closing track, builds a thumping rhythm out of a strobing distorted synth pattern and Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker’s twin vocals. “Before it falls into total disarray/ You’ll have to learn to live a different way,” they sing, eventually falling into a chorus of gorgeous wordless vocals. The band performed the song with a more traditional setup at SXSW earlier this year, and you can listen to the full studio version below.

Double Negative is out 9/14 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.