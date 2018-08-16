Watch Ariana Grande Cover Aretha Franklin With The Roots On Fallon

Ariana Grande appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon tonight to promote her new album, Sweetener.

She was apparently just scheduled to participate in a comedy skit but, as TMZ lays out, producers asked her to perform a song in tribute to the late Aretha Franklin when she arrived on set. Grande reportedly at first refused, but was then convinced by Questlove to perform a song with the house backing band the Roots.

Grande and the Roots covered “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” to honor the late singer. Watch the performance below.

Tags: Aretha Franklin, Ariana Grande, Jimmy Fallon