The 5 Best Videos Of The Week

Nicki Minaj’s “Ganja Burn” didn’t make this week’s list, but I remain delighted that music videos are a medium where “The Scorpion King, but sexy” is a perfectly acceptable concept for a big-budget work. This week’s picks are below.
5. Iceage – “Under The Sun” (Dir. Azuma Makoto)
Ideally, a great music video should have more than one idea, and it should have more than one location. But watching these boys throw flowers around is its own kind of hypnotic.
4. Kurt Vile – “Loading Zones” (Dir. Drew Saracco)
The presence of star character-actor Kevin Corrigan is clearly the big news here, but Pissed Jeans’ Matt Korvette still walks away with this thing for the sheer glee with which he tosses parking tickets all over random cars.
3. Cat Power – “Woman” (Feat. Lana Del Rey) (Dir. Greg Hunt)
It’s not exactly hard work to make Chan Marshall look cool, and yet I don’t remember anyone doing it with this level of cinematic panache before.
2. Turnstile – “Bomb / I Don’t Wanna Be Blind” (Dir. Atiba Jefferson)
A beautiful little art film about skater-vandal assholes who will happily destroy your entire car for basically no reason. But they’ll do it prettily!
1. John Grant – “Love Is Magic” (Dir. Fanny Hoetzeneder)
Dogs are the best animals, and it’s not close.