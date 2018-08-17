The 5 Best Videos Of The Week

Nicki Minaj’s “Ganja Burn” didn’t make this week’s list, but I remain delighted that music videos are a medium where “The Scorpion King, but sexy” is a perfectly acceptable concept for a big-budget work. This week’s picks are below.

Ideally, a great music video should have more than one idea, and it should have more than one location. But watching these boys throw flowers around is its own kind of hypnotic.

The presence of star character-actor Kevin Corrigan is clearly the big news here, but Pissed Jeans’ Matt Korvette still walks away with this thing for the sheer glee with which he tosses parking tickets all over random cars.

It’s not exactly hard work to make Chan Marshall look cool, and yet I don’t remember anyone doing it with this level of cinematic panache before.

A beautiful little art film about skater-vandal assholes who will happily destroy your entire car for basically no reason. But they’ll do it prettily!

Dogs are the best animals, and it’s not close.