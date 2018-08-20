Fox Business Network Uses La Roux’s “Bulletproof” In Segment On Bulletproof Clothing For Kids

This morning, Fox Business Network’s Mornings With Maria Bartiromo aired a segment on bulletproof backpacks and clothing for children, just in time for back-to-school season. The beginning of the piece was soundtracked by La Roux’s 2009 song “Bulletproof.”

The upbeat synth-pop song is an out-of-place introduction for such a heinous segment in which host Bartiromo pivots between topics with this sort of tact: “It’s incredible that this has come to this though, that we need bulletproof clothing. Some of these things are quite fashion forward.”

Here’s the segment, from non-profit Media Matters:

Fox Business Network played the song "Bulletproof" to introduce a segment about using bulletproof clothing to protect school children from guns https://t.co/eVB8EmxzOw pic.twitter.com/zQ5D1yGJhj — Katie Sullivan (@KatSulls) August 20, 2018

Some truly dystopian shit!

We’ve reached out to a La Roux representative for official comment.

UPDATE: La Roux provided Stereogum this statement about Fox News’ use of her song: “Using ‘Bulletproof,’ a song I wrote about relationships, for a piece like this is abhorrent. I have never, and would never approve my music to be used in this way.”