Calvin Johnson – “Like You Do” Video

Beat Happening frontman and K Records founder Calvin Johnson has a new solo album produced by the Black Keys’ Patrick Carney on the way. While his last project, Selector Dub Narcotic, found him exploring funk and electronic dance music, this time, Johnson walked into the studio with with the phrase “rock ‘n’ roll will never die” echoing in his head. Lead single “Kiss Me Sweetly” showed off his new old-school aesthetic, and now he’s shared “Like You Do,” another track slathered in electric guitar. The kaleidoscopic video, directed by Red Williamson, is basically just three minutes of Johnson goofing around; watch and listen below.

A Wonderful Beast is out 10/13 on K Records.