Livestream Aretha Franklin’s Funeral Service

After a public open casket viewing earlier this week, Aretha Franklin’s private funeral service — dubbed a “Celebration Of Life” — is happening today at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit beginning at 10AM ET.

Stevie Wonder, Ariana Grande, Faith Hill, Ronald Isley, Chaka Khan, Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson, Yolanda Adams, and others are expected to perform. The event also will feature speeches by President Bill Clinton, Smokey Robinson, former Attorney General Eric Holder, Cicely Tyson, Clive Davis, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, the Rev. Al Sharpton, Michigan Governor Rick Snyder, and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. Although attendance is limited to family, friends, dignitaries, and other special guests, the world can watch Franklin be honored via an Associated Press livestream.

The world-renowned Queen Of Soul died on 8/16 after a battle with cancer. Look back on her storied life and career with our retrospectives on 20 great Franklin moments, 10 essential deep cuts, and the eternal radicalism of “Respect.”

Livestream Franklin’s funeral below.