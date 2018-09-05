Watch Fleetwood Mac Debut Their New Lineup On Ellen

Fleetwood Mac are going on tour later this year, and they’re bringing along a new lineup after firing Lindsey Buckingham due to supposed “scheduling conflicts.” The new lineup includes Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and Crowded House frontman Neil Finn, alongside remaining Fleetwood Mac members Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, John McVie, and Mick Fleetwood. Their tour doesn’t kick off until October, but they debuted their fresh lineup on a recent episode of Ellen.

The band, in their first-ever appearance on Ellen, did two songs, “The Chain” and “Gypsy.” Finn sang lead vocals and guitar on “The Chain,” while Campbell also played guitar. Watch videos of both performances below.