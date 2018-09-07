David Bowie – “Beat Of Your Drum (2018)”

Next month, the latest volume in the exhaustive David Bowie box set collection is being released. Loving The Alien (1983-1988) contains all of his studio and live albums from that period, plus a new production of the 1987 album Never Let Me Down, his final solo album of the ’80s. The 2018 version of the album was recorded by producer Mario McNulty at Electric Lady Studios in NYC with some longtime Bowie collaborators, plus string arrangements by Nico Muhly and a guest appearance from Laurie Anderson.

The full re-imagined album will be released alongside the box set, but “Zeroes” and “Beat Of Your Drum” are being put out a little early, as a double A-side picture disc that officially comes out today. We’ve already heard “Zeros,” and now’s your chance to hear the 2018 take on “Beat Of Your Drum.”

“David Torn’s ambient guitars start the song that now lead into a much darker world than its shiny predecessor,” Mario McNulty noted of the new version. “David sang all the backing vocals on this which I have kept.”

Listen to it below.

The “Zeroes” b/w “Beat Of Your Drum” picture disc is out 9/7. The Loving The Alien (1983-1988) box set is out 10/12. More info here.