Fucked Up – “House Of Keys”

Fucked Up are gearing up to release their new album Dose Your Dreams next month. The Toronto punk heroes have already released infectious lead single “Raise Your Voice Joyce” and “Normal People,” a genre-bending chameleon of a track. Both landed in our best songs of the week list. And three weeks ago, London label Static Shock announced the compilation Raise Your Voice Joyce: Contemporary Shouts From Contemporary Voices, which we’re pretty sure is another one of Fucked Up’s companion-piece albums that will follow in the footsteps of 2011’s David’s Town.

Today, the band is sharing the album’s third single. “House Of Keys” returns the spotlight to Damian Abraham’s lurching roars. It surges with Fucked Up’s usual drama, climbing towards a dizzying buzz of strings about halfway through. Their hardcore offers a chained, tortured excitement.

According to a press release, in this chapter of Fucked Up’s concept album epic, “David — having been sent on a vision quest and had his eyes opened by revolutionary anarchist fighter Joyce — sees the true nature of music and art in this society, and seeks something greater.” “House Of Keys” pierces these large, psychedelic ideas. Listen below.

Dose Your Dreams is out 10/5 on Merge. Pre-order it here.