Lala Lala – “Dove”

In a couple weeks, Lillie West is releasing her sophomore album as Lala Lala, The Lamb. We’ve heard two songs from the Band To Watch’s upcoming LP so far, “Destroyer” and “Water Over Sex,” and today she’s sharing a third single, “Dove.”

It’s a gorgeously composed wallow, the nadir in a process of betterment where it feels like nothing will ever be OK again. “For some prettiness/ That I don’t believe/ It’s all made up/ Everyone just leaves,” West sings. The song subtly billows around her, her voice an echo amidst thick guitar lines, building in urgency before dropping away suddenly, an empty space left where something once existed.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

09/12 Menasha, WI @ Bazaar After Dark

09/19 Boston, MA @ Great Scott %

09/20 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right %

09/21 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd %

09/22 Raleigh, NC @ Kings %

09/24 Athens, GA @ 40 Watt %

09/25 Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight %

09/26 Nashville, TN @ The 5 Spot %

09/28 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle (Album Release Show)

10/02 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa %

10/03 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall %

10/04 Austin, TX @ Barracuda %

10/05 Dallas, TX @ Curtain Club %

10/06 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger %

10/08 El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace %

10/09 Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole %

10/10 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar %

10/11 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room %

10/12 Los Angeles, CA @ Resident %

10/13 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord %

11/01 Indianapolis, IN @ The HiFi #

11/04 Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center #^

11/05 Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room #

11/06 Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar #

11/08 Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater #

11/09 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge #

11/10 Boise, ID @ Visual Arts Collective #

11/12 Seattle, WA @ Neumo’s #

11/13 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall #

11/14 Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall #

11/21 St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room #

11/23 Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch #^

11/24 Pittsburgh, PA @ Sprit Hall #^

11/25 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom #

11/27 Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace #

11/29 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

12/03 Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry #

12/05 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West #

12/07 Nashville, TN @ Exit / In #

12/08 Lexington, KY @ Cosmic Charlies #

# w/ WHY?

% w/ Mothers

^ w/ The Ophelias

The Lamb is out 9/27 via Hardly Art. Pre-order it here.