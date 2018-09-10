Noname Announces New Album Room 25 Out This Week

More than two years have passed since the Chicago rapper Noname released Telefone, the project that graduated her from a noteworthy guest on Chance The Rapper and Mick Jenkins tracks to a big-deal artist in her own right. Since then, she’s hopped on a few more songs by Chicago brethren such as Saba and Smino, but she hasn’t released a single note of her own music — a draught that’s finally about to end.

All summer, Noname has been excitedly teasing a new album called Room 25. She’s seemed incredibly eager to share this new music, and this Friday, she finally will. It’s being billed as her official debut album, whereas Telefone is considered a mixtape.

We don’t appear to be getting any advance music for now, beyond the new songs Noname performed live at Pitchfork Music Festival this past summer. But we do get to see Room 25’s cover art (up above) and tracklist (down below). So check those out and dust off Telefone to get yourself in the proper headspace.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Self”

02 “Blaxploitation”

03 “Prayer Song”

04 “Window”

05 “Don’t Forget About Me”

06 “Regal”

07 “Montego Bae”

08 “Ace”

09 “Part Of Me”

10 “With You”

11 “no name”

Room 25 is out 9/14.