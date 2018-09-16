Actor Gary Busey has just launched a PledgeMusic campaign to support two new singles. What can’t he do?! The two-song bundle, Not Fade Away, comes out 11/7. Teddy Jack produced and played instruments for the forthcoming release. 40 years ago, Busey debuted his singing abilities in The Buddy Holly Story. According to a statement from Busey, he “sang all the songs and did everything in one take…It was like a blessing from Buddy himself because I realized two months after I had done the movie that I was channelling his spirit.” Good for Gary Busey!

Not Fade Away is out 11/7 on Teddy Jack’s new label. Support Busey and pre-order it here.