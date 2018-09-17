Schoolboy Q Delays Album Release After Mac Miller’s Death

The week before last, Mac Miller was found dead in his San Fernando Valley home, reportedly of an apparent overdose. He was 26. Miller had many, many friends in the rap world, and everyone who worked with him had nice things to say about him. But one of Miller’s closest friends in rap was Schoolboy Q.

Mac and Q worked together many times over the years. And they also hung out when they weren’t working out. News of Mac’s death hit everyone hard, and it may have hit Q harder than most. Shortly after the news of Mac’s death got out, Punch, the president of Q’s label Top Dawg Entertainment, tweeted simply, “Q good.” But Schoolboy Q apparently isn’t in a place where he can put out an album.

Recently, Schoolboy Q’s been working on the follow-up to his great 2016 album Blank Face. But as Consequence Of Sound reports, Q headlined a show at the House Of Vans Chicago on Saturday night, where he told the crowd that he wasn’t ready to release an album yet. Here’s what a distraught-sounding Q told the crowd:

I normally drop albums every two years, right? So in the process of dropping every two years, I ended up making four albums, right? Where they at? Where they at? With my nigga gone right now, I just don’t feel right putting out a album… I shouldn’t even be here right now. My nigga Mac would not want me to be in the house. He would clown me for some weird shit. I’m here today because it’s no way he would allow me to sit in the house, being a little bitch. I’m not going to be a little bitch. I’m gonna come out here. You motherfuckers went on the internet and RSVPed this shit. Y’all waited in line. I’m overwhelmed right now. I’m happy right now… So look. I’ma go back. I will figure out when I’m a put this fucking album out because y’all want to get this album. I’m just not ready to walk in the radio station, and the first thing they ask me, ‘So, Mac Miller…’ I’m not ready to deal with those questions now. So right now, I’m not ready to put nothing out.

And here’s video:

So: Don’t bug this guy about his album. We all want to hear it, but we want him to get into a better place first.