Crash Test Dummies Reunite For God Shuffled His Feet 25th Anniversary Tour

Crash Test Dummies, the Canadian rock band best known for their 1993 hit “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm,” are reuniting. The original lineup of Brad Roberts, Ellen Reid, Dan Roberts, and Mitch Dorge will tour together for the first time in 17 years to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their 1993 sophomore album God Shuffled His Feet. They’ll play the entire album every night on tour alongside other fan favorites like “Superman’s Song” and “The Ballad Of Peter Pumpkinhead.”

“After a huge hit in Canada with our folksier debut album, our next effort was dubbed ‘too new a sound’ by our Canadian compatriots,” Roberts says in a statement. “In America however, it managed to pique the interest of a new and frankly much larger group of listeners and soon ‘Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm’ became a bonafide hit south of our border, and eventually all over the world. It was a wild ride for us that year. Now we’re celebrating the 25th anniversary reuniting with our original line-up and dusting off our old set lists. We’re very excited about it.”

The band reunited for a one-off show in Winnipeg last year. The North American tour is set to kick off 11/23 at the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul, Minnesota. Tickets will go on sale on the band’s official website at noon ET on Friday, 9/21. Check out a full list of tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

11/23 St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater

11/24 Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk

11/25 Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom

11/27 Kent, OH @ Kent Stage

11/29 West Collingswood, NJ @ Scottish Rite

11/30 Washington, DC @ The Hamilton

12/02 Charleston, WV @ Mountain Stage

12/04 Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre

12/05 Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

12/07 Fall River, MA @ Narrow Center for the Arts

12/08 New York, NY @ The Concert Hall