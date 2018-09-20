Hum Completing First New Album In 20 Years

Illinois space-rockers Hum haven’t released any new music since 1998’s Downward Is Heavenward. In 2016, guitarist Tim Lash said they were working on new material. Two years later, it’s finally coming to fruition, according to the band’s Facebook page. “Our vinyl re-issue of Downward is Heavenward is in the manufacturing stage,” vocalist Matt Talbott writes in the post. “Meanwhile, I’m very happy to let you know we are nearing the end game with our new record. I’ve got just a but more singing to do and then we’ll start mixing in late October. My band mates have done some amazing work and I’m lucky to be part of it. We’ll keep you posted here.” Talbott will also be touring solo around around the Midwest in November. You can find tour dates on Talbott’s Facebook page and see more information about the Downward is Heavenward re-issue here.