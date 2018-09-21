Breaking Bad 10th Anniversary 5-Album Box Set Due in November

It’s hard to believe it’s been a decade since Breaking Bad introduced us to renegade high school science teacher Walter White. To celebrate the anniversary of the 16-time Emmy-winning series’ 2008 debut, a limited-edition (5,000 copies) 5-disc vinyl-only box set is coming on 11/30 packed with all your favorite songs from the drug-dealing drama, plus some very special extras for true Heisenberg Heads.

Presenting a definitive collection of the songs from the show’s five seasons on vinyl for the first time ever, the sets will come on 5×10″ vinyl in five different jackets, with each 10″ representing a different season. In addition to an exclusive poster and “Los Pollos Hermanos” plastic ID badge, the set will have a 24-page booklet with exclusive liner notes by Bad supervisor Thomas Golubić and character dialogue snippets from Walter, Jesse, Skyler, Mike, Gus, Saul and more.

Among the acts on the set: Rodrigo y Gabriel, Mick Harvey, Fujiya & Miyagi, The Walkmen, Calexico, Far East Movement, The Black Seeds, Yellowman, Chuy Flores, Prince Fatty, The Association, America, Fever Ray, Apparat, Thee Oh Sees, Knife Party, Marty Robbins and many more.

Check out the track list below.

Side A

1. Dave Porter – “Breaking Bad Main Title Theme” (Extended)

2. Rodrigo y Gabriela – “Tamacun”

3. Working For a Nuclear Free City – “Dead Fingers Talking”

4. Glen Phillips – “The Hole”

WALT JR. – BAND AIDS (dialogue)

5. Darondo – “Didn’t I” Side B

1. Mick Harvey – “Out Of Time Man”

2. The In Crowd – “Mango Walk”

3. Ticklah – “Nine Years”

4. Fujiya & Miyagi – “Uh”

SKINNY PETE – SPELLING (dialogue)

5. The Silver Seas – “Catch Yer Own Train” Side C

1. The Walkmen – “Red Moon”

MARIE SCHRADER – SUPERMARKET (dialogue)

2. The Be Good Tanyas – “Waiting Around To Die”

3. Los Cuates de Sinaloa – “Negro Y Azul: The Ballad Of Heisenberg”

4. Calexico – “Banderilla” Side D

1. Far East Movement – “Holla Hey”

2. The Black Seeds – “One By One”

3. Blue Mink – “Good Morning Freedom”

WALTER WHITE – PLANS (dialogue)

4. Yellowman – “Zungguzungguguzungguzeng” Side E

GUSTAVO FRING – $3 MILLION (dialogue)

1. Chuy Flores – “Pollos Hermanos Veneno”

2. Los Zafiros – “He Venido”

3. Vince Guaraldi & Bola Sete – “Ginza Samba”

4. Teddybears feat. Eve – “Rocket Scientist” Side F

1. Prince Fatty – “Shimmy Shimmy Ya”

2. Son of Dave – “Shake A Bone”

3. The Association – “Windy”

SAUL GOODMAN – PRICING (dialogue)

4. Quartetto Cetra – “Crapa Pelada”

5. America – “A Horse With No Name” Side G

1. Alexander – “Truth”

2. Ana Tijoux – “1977”

SKYLER WHITE – QUICKEN (dialogue)

3. Bang Data – “Bang Data”

4. Fever Ray – “If I Had a Heart” Side H

JESSE PINKMAN – HOSPITAL (dialogue)

1. Apparat – “Goodbye”

2. Thee Oh Sees – “Tidal Wave”

SAUL GOODMAN – SLOPPY SECONDS (dialogue)

3. Taalbi Brothers – “Freestyle” Side I

1. Whitey – “Stay On The Outside”

MIKE EHRMANTRAUT – JESSE JAMES (dialogue)

2. The Peddlers – “On A Clear Day You Can See Forever”

3. Knife Party – “Bonfire” Side J

1. Tommy James & The Shondells – “Crystal Blue Persuasion”

2. The Limeliters – “Take My True Love By The Hand”

HANK SCHRADER – ASAC SCHRADER (dialogue)

3. Marty Robbins – “El Paso”

4. Badfinger – “Baby Blue”

This article originally appeared on Billboard.