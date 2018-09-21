The third and final Nirvana album, In Utero, turns 25 today — we did an Anniversary piece on it when it turned 20. On this occasion, let us revisit this MTV News segment from when the album was released in which the network got students at St. Johns University to give their thoughts on Nirvana (if they had any).

They even gave them CDs of In Utero to take home with them and asked them to return to the same spot the following day to give their impressions. Surprisingly, these college kids followed through, though I guess it was the ’90s so it was still cool to be interviewed by MTV.

Their thoughts echo a lot of the divergent viewpoints surrounding In Utero, especially so close to its release. One of them pegs “Heart-Shaped Box” as a major hit, another one takes issue with “Rape Me.” Yet another one says he’d probably have enjoyed it more if he was baked, adding that if he knew who Frances Farmer was maybe he’d have understood it more.

To add another layer to all of this, MTV showed this segment to Nirvana themselves, and Kurt Cobain and crew responded to some of the college students’ observations. Take a stroll down memory lane below…