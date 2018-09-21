SOB x RBE – “Made It”

Bay Area rap collective SOB x RBE may or may not be disbanding. In a since-deleted Instagram post on Wednesday, crew member Yhung T.O announced that the upcoming Gangin II — the sequel to this year’s Gangin, which we named one of the best albums of the year so far back in June — would be his last with the group. “Crazy How You make money and Create a New Life wit Niggas you call brother and in the End they still disloyal,” he wrote, adding that he still has new music with fellow SOB x RBE member DaBoii on the way. “Sumtimes No matter how hard you try to keep shit together sometimes shit just be destined.”

As our own Tom Breihan noted when writing about Gangin, “Rap groups can’t wait to break up,” and the members of SOB x RBE have already been releasing solo tracks. So if this really is the end of the road for them as a collective, it shouldn’t exactly come as a shock. But either way, before that happens, we’re getting a whole new album, an album that may or may not be their last. And today, following early single “Vibes,” they’ve shared another new song called “Made It.” Produced by X-Slapz, “Made It” finds the gang rapping over funky chicken-scratch guitar and a chilled-out, summery beat, and you can hear it below.

Gangin II is out 9/28.