Former Smiths guitar hero Johnny Marr released a new solo album, Call The Comet, back in June. And today, just after kicking off a North American tour, he’s shared another new song. “Jeopardy,” formerly available only as the vinyl b-side to Call The Comet’s lead single “Hi Hello,” is another swaggering rocker; listen to it below.

