Kevin Devine – “Into The Great Wide Open” (Tom Petty Cover)

The next entry in Kevin Devine’s Devinyl Splits series features Devine and Petal covering songs by Tom Petty. We’ve already heard Petal’s take on “You Got Lucky,” and today Devine has shared his pretty faithful rendition of “Into The Great Wide Open,” the title track from Petty And The Heartbreakers’ 1991 album.

In an artist-on-artist interview with Petal for The Talkhouse, Devine talks about why he chose this song to cover for the split series:

Hearing what you did with “You Got Lucky,” which really made it feel like yours, speaks not only to your ability to translate it, but to the sturdiness of the song. I feel like a good song allows itself to be translated. He is so specific, but also there’s an accessibility to it that separates him from a lot of those pantheon songwriters. I love “Into the Great Wide Open”—that’s kind of a music industry song that he manages to pass off as, just a kid in LA—a dreamer song. He’s really talking about the bullshit of the myth, which we’ve just spent an hour talking about. I remember when I was a kid and I heard that song, I didn’t know what an A&R guy was. “The A&R man said, ‘I don’t hear a single’.” I remember thinking, “That’s cool. I don’t know what that means, but that’s cool.” Then later being like, Oh, that’s, in a sentence, dismantling your life’s work.

Listen to Devine’s take on it below.

Devinyl Splits No. 9 is out 9/28 via Bad Timing Records. Pre-order it physically or digitally.