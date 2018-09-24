Odesza’s Fireworks Hit Fans At Life Is Beautiful

The electronic duo Odesza perform at festivals so often that they and their crew almost certainly have their live show down to a science. However, something went terribly wrong during Sunday night’s set at the Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas. As TMZ reports, a firework from the group’s live show shot into the audience.

Two people in the crowd reportedly suffered minor injuries from the firework. One person was hit in the stomach, the other in the eye. Both were treated at the scene. The band has not commented on the incident yet.

According to law enforcement, one of the pyrotechnics fell over when the fireworks unit malfunctioned, resulting in the terrifying sight of a fireball hurtling toward the audience. You can watch the footage below if you wish.

Dude, one of the fireworks went into the crowd during Odesza’s set That shit was terrifying, I hope the people that were in that area are okay. Straight up.. #lifeisbeautiful pic.twitter.com/b3aSoyD97Q — (@_lilsprout) September 24, 2018

You guys…. there was a firework mishap at odesza at #lifeisbeautiful pic.twitter.com/R01lc6DggF — Alysha BeDell (@bunbunBeDell) September 24, 2018