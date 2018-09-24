Odesza’s Fireworks Hit Fans At Life Is Beautiful

CREDIT: FilmMagic

The electronic duo Odesza perform at festivals so often that they and their crew almost certainly have their live show down to a science. However, something went terribly wrong during Sunday night’s set at the Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas. As TMZ reports, a firework from the group’s live show shot into the audience.

Two people in the crowd reportedly suffered minor injuries from the firework. One person was hit in the stomach, the other in the eye. Both were treated at the scene. The band has not commented on the incident yet.

According to law enforcement, one of the pyrotechnics fell over when the fireworks unit malfunctioned, resulting in the terrifying sight of a fireball hurtling toward the audience. You can watch the footage below if you wish.

Tags: Odesza