Zoe Kravitz To Star In High Fidelity TV Series For Disney Streaming Service

High Fidelity, the TV series for Disney’s forthcoming streaming service, has found its lead.

Zoe Kravitz has been tapped to star in the reboot of the 2000 feature film take on Nick Hornsby’s novel. The 10-episode series is described as a reimagining of the film and book and told from the female point of view. She will take on the role portrayed by John Cusack in the film. Kravitz will exec produce and star as the ultimate music fan and record store owner who is obsessed with pop culture and top five lists.

Kravitz is the daughter of musician/actor Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, with the latter having played Cusack’s ex-girlfriend Marie DeSalle in the 2000 feature film.

Veronica West and Sarah Kucserka created the High Fidelity TV series for the forthcoming Disney streaming service. West and Kucserka exec produce alongside Midnight Radio’s Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg.

The unnamed direct-to-consumer streaming service will launch in late 2019 and feature a mix of original and library content from Disney’s feature film, TV group, Pixar Animation, Marvel Entertainment, and Lucasfilm.

Kravitz, who next returns for season two of HBO’s Big Little Lies and counts Fantastic Beasts among her credits, is repped by Paradigm, Untitled Entertainment, and Edelstein Laird.

This article was originally published at The Hollywood Reporter.