Mark Mothersbaugh Reportedly Working On Wes Anderson’s New Musical Film

Wes Anderson’s next film is rumored to be a musical set in post-World War II France. According to the French publication Premiere (via Indiewire), Anderson has recruited Devo’s Mark Mothersbaugh to write original songs for it.

Mothersbaugh and Anderson go way back — the Devo leader was Anderson’s go-to composer for all his films from 1996’s Bottle Rocket through to 2004’s The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou. Since then, most of Anderson’s films have been scored by Alexandre Desplat, but it looks like the two of them are getting back together for Anderson’s 10th feature film.

Anderson has been scouting locations in southwestern France to start filming in early 2019.