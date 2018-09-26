Desto Dubb, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Pump, Smokepurpp, & 03 Greedo – “Bankteller”

Think of it as “The Symphony” for the face-tattoo set. The LA rapper Desto Dubb has rounded up quite a lineup of guests on the new track “Bankteller.” The song features newly minted pop star Lil Uzi Vert, Florida SoundCloud-rap insurgents Lil Pump and Smokepurpp, and 03 Greedo, the bugged-out LA rap eccentric who recently started a 20-year prison sentence.

Producer Thank You Fizzle tells Complex that Greedo recorded “Bank Teller” the night before going off to start that prison sentence, which seems like a funny way to spend your last night as a free man: “Greedo and Pump were first meeting and made, like, five songs that night, and [‘Bankteller’] was probably the second or third one. Greedo then invited Uzi, and Uzi was like, ‘They’re all fire. Just tell me which one to hop on.'”

The song is a nervous, itchy slapper, and it features all five of its stars broadcasting bigger-than-life personality all over the place. Pump, for instance, claims that he had a threesome in his PE locker, and now we are all forced to contemplate the physics of that. Listen to the track below.

We can now add Lil Pump to the proud Ludacris/Nicki Minaj lineage of rappers who are better on other people’s songs than on his own.