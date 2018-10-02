Phosphorescent – “C’est La Vie No. 2″

Later this week, Matthew Houck will release his first album as Phosphorescent since 2013’s Muchacho. It’s called C’est La Vie and we’ve heard two songs from it so far, “New Birth In New England” and “Christmas Down Under.” Now, a few days before its officially out, he’s shared its quasi-title track, “C’est La Vie No. 2.”

It’s a swirling moper that’s built around a very pretty synthesizer. “C’est la vie they say/ But I don’t know what they mean/ I say love’s easy if you let it be,” Houck sings throughout. Listen to it below.

C’est La Vie is out 10/5 via Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.