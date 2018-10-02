Mac Miller Tribute In LA On Halloween Features John Mayer, Chance The Rapper, Travis Scott, & Many More

Mac Miller died of an apparent overdose last month at the tragically young age of 26. And on Halloween, his family and friends are coming together to honor his life and legacy with a star-studded tribute concert in Los Angeles called Mac Miller: A Celebration Of Life. Chance The Rapper, Anderson .Paak, Earl Sweatshirt, SZA, Thundercat, Travis Scott, Vince Staples, John Mayer, ScHoolboy Q, Ty Dolla $ign, Miguel, Action Bronson, Domo Genesis, J.I.D, Dylan Reynolds, Njomza, and more are all set to perform at the event.

“The support we’ve experienced is evident in this amazing line-up and is a testament to Malcolm’s incredible life,” said Miller’s mother, Karen Meyers, in a statement. “His father, brother, and I are beyond thankful to everyone who is working to make this concert happen along with every fan and every friend for continuing to support Malcolm and his vision. He was a caring, loving human with a smile that could light up the sky and a soul that was out to make the world a kinder place and the MMCF will continue to do just that.”

Proceeds from the show will go to benefit the launch of the Mac Miller Circles Fund (MMCF), which will provide “programming, resources, and opportunities to youth from underserved communities, helping them recognize their full potential through exploration in the arts and community building.” The concert will take place Wednesday, 10/31 at the Greek Theatre in LA. Tickets will go on sale here this Friday, 10/5.