Pill – “Midtown” Video

Halloween, baby! This is reliably the best time of year for music videos. It doesn’t take too much of a budget to make your video into a mini-horror movie, and it’s persistently more entertaining to do that than to do the sort of blurry montage that most indie rock bands like to pass off as music videos. Consider the new Pill video, a clip that would be nowhere near as compelling if it weren’t for all the vampirism.

Pill, the Brooklyn postpunk band, are coming back this month with their new album Soft Hell, and we’ve already posted their “Fruit” video. Their new track “Midtown” recalls the forbidding clangor of prime ’80s Sonic Youth. And as for the video, band members Veronica Torres and Adam Spaulding have directed it, turning it into something fun.

In the clip, we follow a group of cool young vampires having a day out in New York City. They ride the Staten Island Ferry, play skeeball in Coney Island, and generally have a delightful time. The sunlight doesn’t seem to affect them, so they must be daywalkers, like Blade. And they don’t eat anyone, but the clip ends up being fun to watch anyway. Check it out below, via Rolling Stone.

Soft Hell is out 10/28 on Mexican Summer.