Aimee Mann Writing Music For Girl, Interrupted Musical

Aimee Mann is writing songs for a stage musical adaptation of the book Girl, Interrupted. As Pitchfork points out, Mann revealed the news during a recent interview with the Los Angeles Review Of Books in which she mostly — for obvious reasons — talks about the books she’s been reading.

“I’m writing songs for two different musicals,” Mann explained when asked her upcoming projects. “One is my own thing I’m doing with Jonathan Marc Sherman, a playwright in New York. And I was asked to write music for the stage adaptation of the book Girl, Interrupted. So literally right up my alley — it’s about crazy ladies! So that’s very enjoyable. I don’t know when; plays always take forever.”

Susanna Kaysen’s 1993 memoir, which is about her experience at a psychiatric hospital in the 1960s after being diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, has previously been adapted into a 1999 film starring Winona Ryder and Angelina Jolie. Aimee Mann’s last album, Mental Illness, came out last year; we named it Album Of The Week.