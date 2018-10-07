Hear Chance The Rapper Discuss Good Ass Job On The Joe Budden Podcast

Chance the Rapper made an appearance on “The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory & Mal” where the show’s hosts asked him about his upcoming album with Kanye West allegedly titled Good Ass Job. Despite all the rumors, Chance said that they hadn’t actually started working on anything yet because Kanye’s been too busy working on his new album Yandhi, which drops November 23 after some delay.

“I’m a huge Kanye West fan,” he said. “Since The Life of Pablo, since I first met Kanye, [I’ve] been begging him to come back to Chicago and work on a project with me. In my mind, this is gonna be Good Ass Job—his return to a sound that basically birthed my sound.”

Chance was also asked about Kanye’s recent support for Donald Trump. “Ye thinks about himself like 300 years in the future and how people will read things,” he said. “[He’s] trying to create a bigger blip on the long timeline [artistically].”

Chance also discussed the rationale behind how he releases music, his relationships with Drake, Quavo, and Justin Bieber, and more. He first mentioned this summer that he was working on two collaborative projects: one with Kanye and another with Childish Gambino rapper Donald Glover. In July, he made an appearance on Chicago’s Windy City Live, where he discussed his plans to record the album in Chicago. Chance also recently purchase local media site Chicagoist and appeared in a new “werewolf-and-pizza-based comedy-horror film” called Slice. What can’t he do? Listen to his Joe Budden interview below.

This article originally appeared on Spin.