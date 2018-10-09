Rage Against The Machine, Radiohead, Devo, The Cure Lead 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nominations

It’s time to start arguing again! The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame has announced this year’s wave of nominations: 15 artists who will have the chance to join the class of 2019 inductees. We have a whole lot of repeat nominees this year, including notable 2018 snubs Radiohead and Rage Against The Machine. And there are also six first-time nominees: Devo, Roxy Music, Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, Todd Rundgren, and John Prine. All of them have been eligible for nomination for many years.

Fellow nominees include boomer favorites the Zombies, proto-punk rabble-rousers MC5, synth pioneers Kraftwerk, pop eminence Janet Jackson, goth dramatists the Cure, and disco-funk greats Rufus & Chaka Khan. The sole rapper on this year’s ballot is LL Cool J, another past nominee.

Just as notable as the nominees are the snubs. There was lots of grumbling last year when the Smashing Pumpkins and Nine Inch Nails weren’t nominated. Well, both were left off of the ballot again.

To be eligible for nominations, the artists have to have made their debuts in 1993 or before. That means that the artists who are now eligible for nomination include the Wu-Tang Clan, Björk, Liz Phair, Beck, Bikini Kill, the Roots, Jeff Buckley, Snoop Dogg, Suede, the Verve, Rancid, the Dave Matthew Band, and Toni Braxton. None were nominated.

Chic, the Susan Lucci of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, have been nominated many times over the years. (Bandleader Nile Rodgers was given an Award For Musical Excellence two years ago.) This year, they weren’t even nominated. Other past nominees who didn’t make this year’s cut include the Smiths, the Replacements, a Tribe Called Quest, Pixies, Sonic Youth, T. Rex, Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Carole King, Gram Parsons, Whitney Houston, the Geto Boys, Eric B. & Rakim, King Crimson, Ice-T, New Order, Soundgarden, Pantera, Big Star, and the New York Dolls.

Here’s this year’s list of nominees:

Def Leppard

Devo

Janet Jackson

John Prine

Kraftwerk

LL Cool J

MC5

Radiohead

Rage Against the Machine

Roxy Music

Stevie Nicks

The Cure

Todd Rundgren

Rufus & Chaka Khan

The Zombies

Inductees will be announced in December. The induction ceremony goes down 3/29 of next year at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.