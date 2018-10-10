For the last four years, TIDAL has put on an annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn charity concert, despite all the ups and downs of the streaming service. This year’s event takes place at Barclays Center on 10/23, and the lineup’s just been announced.

Artists scheduled to perform at the event this year include Lil Wayne, Lauryn Hill, Meek Mill, Anderson .Paak, Kaskade, Normani, Kodak Black, Teyana Taylor, Bazzi, Lil Skies, Mozart La Para, Black Thought, Queen Naija, The Lox, Vic Mensa, BlocBoy JB, DaniLeigh, Danielle Bradbery, Jay Critch, Snoh Aalegra, SiR, Westside Gunn, Conway, Arin Ray, Jacob Banks, Cautious Clay and Patrick Droney.

This year, the proceeds from the event will support criminal justice reform through organizations like #Cut50, Equal Justice Initiative, the Innocence Project, and REFORM.

Tickets for the event are available now, and it’ll also be livestreamed through TIDAL.