Amber Mark – “Can You Hear Me (Rework)” Video

A funny thing happened in Amber Mark’s career arc recently: The R&B singer and Artist To Watch signed a recording contract with a hotel chain. (Just for one 7″, though.)

Mark is already signed to PMR, the Interscope subsidiary that brought you Jessie Ware and Disclosure, but she’s releasing a pair of tracks this fall through W Records, a new division of W Hotels. The first was last week’s cover of Kings Go Forth’s “High On Your Love.” The second, out today, is a rework of “Can You Hear Me” from her breakout 3:33am EP. The original song was a bright retro soul number, but version 2.0 slaps a lot harder It would fit in well on a playlist with “Put You On,” the ’90s-inspired party jam Mark released with DRAM last month — at least until a gorgeous string arrangement bursts in to fill up all the space in the beat.

Hear the new “Can You Hear Me” below via director Renee Rodenkirchen’s music video, and stick around for that Kings Go Forth cover.

“High On Your Love” and “Can You Hear Me (Rework)” are available on vinyl at a W Hotel near you. W is donating their proceeds from the music series to a charity of the artist’s choice. Mark has chosen the breast cancer prevention organization The Rose in honor of her late mother, Mia Mark. Next month’s W Records artist is Perfume Genius.