Ryan Adams Apologizes For Comparing Mandy Moore To Soggy Cardboard

CREDIT: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Ryan Adams apologized to his ex-wife Mandy Moore today after tweeting a series of … unkind things about the actress/singer. It all began earlier this week, when Adams responded to a Glamour cover story about Moore in which she says that their marriage was a “very unhealthy situation.” They divorced officially in 2016. Adams tweeted that Moore is “the spiritual equivalent of a soggy piece of cardboard” and blamed their failed marriage on the fact that Moore doesn’t like the Melvins and hasn’t seen Blade Runner.

In a since-deleted tweet, Adams stated that he didn’t even remember marrying Moore in the first place. “When someone told me we got married I thought they were joking. Then I realized how many painkillers I was taking. Honestly there weren’t enough to numb the shock. Gollygooops,” he wrote.

Today, Adams issued an apology. “I apologize for my remarks. I was trying to be funny. But I have and will always choose to remember the amazing moments,” he tweeted. “It isn’t classy or ok lessen what was. I am happy for everyone and doing my best.”

Since he started going off on Moore, Adams has posted a few distressing lyrical tweets (“I want to fall off the edge of the earth into space” and “You can only get so low before you quit. I can’t see the waterline lately. This sucks.”) and in his apology he stated that he is seeing a grief counselor.

