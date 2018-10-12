Ryan Adams Apologizes For Comparing Mandy Moore To Soggy Cardboard

Ryan Adams apologized to his ex-wife Mandy Moore today after tweeting a series of … unkind things about the actress/singer. It all began earlier this week, when Adams responded to a Glamour cover story about Moore in which she says that their marriage was a “very unhealthy situation.” They divorced officially in 2016. Adams tweeted that Moore is “the spiritual equivalent of a soggy piece of cardboard” and blamed their failed marriage on the fact that Moore doesn’t like the Melvins and hasn’t seen Blade Runner.

She didn't like the Melvins or BladeRunner. Doomed from the start… If only I could remember the start lol https://t.co/wbMqzJFRAp — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) October 10, 2018

In a since-deleted tweet, Adams stated that he didn’t even remember marrying Moore in the first place. “When someone told me we got married I thought they were joking. Then I realized how many painkillers I was taking. Honestly there weren’t enough to numb the shock. Gollygooops,” he wrote.

Today, Adams issued an apology. “I apologize for my remarks. I was trying to be funny. But I have and will always choose to remember the amazing moments,” he tweeted. “It isn’t classy or ok lessen what was. I am happy for everyone and doing my best.”

Since he started going off on Moore, Adams has posted a few distressing lyrical tweets (“I want to fall off the edge of the earth into space” and “You can only get so low before you quit. I can’t see the waterline lately. This sucks.”) and in his apology he stated that he is seeing a grief counselor.

Thank you for taking the high road, Perez. Wishing you & your fam well. https://t.co/ysoV0Jp7Dh — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) October 12, 2018