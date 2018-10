Neneh Cherry is about to release her first new album in four years, the Four Tet-produced Broken Politics. Following advance singles “Kong” and “Shot Gun Shack,” she’s giving us a third preview today via Adult Swim’s Singles Series. This latest experimental electronic soul track is called “Natural Skin Deep,” and you can hear it below.

Broken Politics is out 10/19 on Smalltown Supersound/Awal Recordings.