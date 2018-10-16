Ty Segall – “Class War” (The Dils Cover)

At the end of the month, Ty Segall is releasing Fudge Sandwich, a covers album featuring the world’s reigning garage rock king reinventing tracks by John Lennon, Neil Young, Overkill, the Grateful Dead, War, Funkadelic, and more. He introduced the project with a cover of Spencer Davis Group’s “I’m A Man,” a tune that was poking fun at masculine stereotypes way back in 1967. Today he’s got another timely track for our consideration.

“Class War” was originally recorded by early SoCal punks the Dils in 1977. The song states its intentions plainly, from its title to its opening lyrics: “I want a war between the rich and the poor/ I wanna fight and know what I’m fighting for.” Segall has scaled back the original recording’s revved-up energy and converted it into a folk-rock anthem worthy of Buffalo Springfield, with an acoustic introduction that builds to some big electrified riffs.

At The Fader, the Dils’ Chip Kinman gave Segall’s cover a ringing endorsement: “Ty Segall answers questions that [brother and bandmate] Tony and I never even thought to ask with his version of ‘Class War.’ I LOVE it!”

Hear Segall’s new “Class War” below, and check out the dates for his solo acoustic tour starting later this week.

TOUR DATES:

10/20 Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Library *

10/21 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel *

10/22 Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theater *

10/24 Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater *

10/25 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret *

10/27 Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

10/28 Missoula, MT @ Free Cycles

10/30 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

11/02 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^

11/03 Detroit, MI @ MOCA Detroit ^

11/04 Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Iron Works ^

11/06 Winooski, VT @ Higher Ground ^

11/07 Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall ^

11/08 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom ^

11/09 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw ^

11/12 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

11/13 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

11/15 Asheville NC @ Grey Eagle Tavern $

11/16 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West #

11/17 New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s #

11/18 Austin, TX @ J Lorraine Ghost Town #

*with Shannon Lay

^with William Tyler

$ with Greg Cartwright

# with Emmett Kelly

Fudge Sandwich is out 10/26 on In The Red. Pre-order it here.