Thom Yorke – “Hands Off The Antarctic”

Thom Yorke has released a new instrumental solo song as part of a partnership with Greenpeace, the international environmental nonprofit organization. The Radiohead frontman’s new track is called “Hands Off The Antarctic,” and it comes attached to footage of the Arctic shot from the Greenpeace ship Arctic Sunrise.

“There are some places on this planet that are meant to stay raw and wild and not destroyed by humanity’s footprint,” Yorke said in a statement (via The Irish Examiner). “This track is about stopping the relentless march of those heavy footsteps. The Antarctic is a true wilderness and what happens there affects us all. That’s why we should protect it.”

Greenpeace is currently in the middle of a campaign to set up a sanctuary for Antarctic wildlife. Yorke is currently in the middle of the rollout for his soundtrack for Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria remake.

Listen to the new track below.