Quavo isn’t wasting any time. After dropping his ill-conceived solo debut, QUAVO HUNCHO, last week, the rapper is back, recording music for LeBron James. His new song debuted last night on ESPN for the Los Angeles Lakers’ first home game with James. The lyrics start out, “King of LA, king of LA / MVP, MVP times four.” This is the first collaborative song between Quality Control and ESPN. The two recently signed a partnership to produce songs for games throughout the 2018-2019 season. Listen to a preview of Quavo’s LeBron song below..