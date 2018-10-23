Watch Sleigh Bells Play “Bitter Rivals” With Tom Morello At Mom+Pop Anniversary Show

The New York-based label Mom+Pop is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, and last night they held a concert at Brooklyn Steel featuring artists from their roster over the years. Performers included Courtney Barnett, Neon Indian, Sunflower Bean, Alice Merton, Sleigh Bells and Tom Morello.

Those last two teamed up for a song together — the Rage Against The Machine/Audioslave/Prophets Of Rage member joined Sleigh Bells to sing with Alexis Krauss on “Bitter Rivals,” the title track of their 2013 album of the same name.

Watch video of them together below.

More importantly, this means we’ve got less than two years to go ’til Treats turns 10! I’m perched — are you?