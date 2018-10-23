The Good, The Bad & The Queen – “Merrie Land”

Last week, we learned that the Good, The Bad & The Queen, the supergroup made up of Damon Albarn, the Clash’s Paul Simonon, the Verve’s Simon Tong, and Afrobeat drummer Tony Allen, would be returning with their first album since their 2007 self-titled debut. And now it’s official: Merrie Land will be out next month, 11/16, self-released on the band’s new Studio 13 label.

Produced by legendary David Bowie producer Tony Visconti and the band themselves, Merrie Land was written in the shadow of a looming Brexit. According to a press release, the album functions as “a reluctant goodbye letter, a series of observations and reflections on Britishness in 2018″ and a “beautiful and hopeful paean to the Britain of today, an inclusive Britain, currently in an Anglo-Saxostentialist crisis at the end of a relationship, wondering what might be salvaged.”

Along with the announcement of Merrie Land and a brief run of tour dates, the Good, The Bad & The Queen have shared the album’s lead single and title track, which finds Albarn’s pensive sing-speaking floating atop a bed of synths and strings. Listen to it and check out the LP’s full tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Merrie Land”

02 “Gun To The Head”

03 “Nineteen Seventeen”

04 “The Great Fire”

05 “Lady Boston”

06 “Drifters & Trawlers”

07 “The Truce Of Twilight”

08 “Ribbons”

09 “The Last Man to Leave”

10 “The Poison Tree”

TOUR DATES:

12/01 Blackpool, UK @ The North Pier

12/02 Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

12/04 London, UK @ Hackney Arts Centre

12/05 London, UK @ Hackney Arts Centre

12/06 London, UK @ Hackney Arts Centre

Merrie Land is out 11/16 via Studio 13. Pre-order it here.