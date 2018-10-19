The Good, The Bad & The Queen’s Reunion Album Is Out Next Month

The Good, The Bad & The Queen, the supergroup of Damon Albarn, the Clash’s Paul Simonon, the Verve’s Simon Tong, and Fela Kuti drummer Tony Allen, released their lone self-titled album in 2007. But Albarn has been planning on reviving the project for years now — he said that they had a new album written and ready to record way back in 2014 — and it seems those plans are finally about to come to fruition.

The second the Good, The Bad & The Queen album will be called Merrie Land, and it’ll be out next month, NME reports. An advertisement for the LP was spotted in this month’s issue of Uncut, which hit shelves yesterday. According to the ad, Merrie Land is set to be released 11/16, and according to an eagle-eyed Redditor, the album artwork is taken from the 1945 British anthology horror film Dead Of Night.

The Good, The Bad & The Queen worked on the record with famed David Bowie producer Tony Visconti. In an interview last year, Albarn revealed that the album is “an ode to the North of England, bizarrely. It’s sort of set in Blackpool, between Starr Gate and [historic pub] Uncle Tom’s Cabin, if you want to be geographically precise.” In our 2017 cover story, he referred to the album as “post-Brexit commentary” and “an Afro-soul Parklife, if that’s possible.”

This summer, Albarn claimed that he already has another Gorillaz album planned for after the Good, The Bad & The Queen reunion. Check out our 2012 ranking of Albarn’s non-Blur projects here.