Stream The Berries’ Debut Album Start All Over Again

The Berries are a Seattle band fronted by Matthew Berry — not the fantasy football guy, the one who formerly led the groups Happy Diving and Big Bite. Their debut album Start All Over Again is out this week through a partnership between Seattle’s Help Yourself Records and the esteemed Run For Cover, and it’s streaming early today.

If you heard “Junkyard Dog,” the advance single we premiered, you know the band exists at that extremely ’90s intersection of alt-rock and Americana. Think of a slightly shoegaze-y Cracker or, as Brooklyn Vegan put it in their album premiere today, “Superdrag covering Neil Young songs.” It’s a little bit languid but mostly hearty and direct — hallucinatory country-grunge marked by heavily affected guitars and zoned-out harmonized twang. It’s probably not going to rock anyone’s world, but it’s sounding quite pleasant this afternoon.

Stream the full album below ahead of its release this Friday.

Start All Over Again is out 10/26 on Help Yourself/Run For Cover.