Watch Courtney Love & Melissa Auf Der Maur Perform Hole Songs In Hudson

Former Hole bassist and Basilica Hudson co-founder Melissa Auf der Maur told us about Basilica’s Courtney Love tribute event when we spoke to her back in September. “It’s the 20th anniversary of when I left Hole, when we put out our last record. Next year is the 25th anniversary of Live Through This. We have, until now, not done reunions,” she said. “Courtney’s a pioneer. And Courtney deserves a creative bouquet of honoring.”

Last night, Michael Stipe, Chloë Sevigny, Aaron Dessner, and others honored Love at her tribute event in Hudson. Love and Auf der Maur took this opportunity to revisit some Hole classics, performing “Doll Parts,” “Miss World,” and “Softer Softest.” Watch some of the performances and tributes below.