Kanye Disavows Blexit, Says He Will Distance Himself From Politics

Last Saturday, right-wing pundit Candace Owens debuted a clothing line at her Turning Point USA Young Black Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C.. The merch reads, “Blexit,” and is meant to encourage African Americans to leave the Democratic Party. That clothing line, Owens claimed, was designed by Kanye West. Today, Kanye is disavowing his involvement in the line and politics as a whole. After meeting with Trump at the White House, claiming that slavery was a choice, this comes as a shock and a relief, to say the least.

“I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it,” Kanye tweeted. “My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!”

He also clarified some of his other views, writing, “I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most, I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer.”

“I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable,” he says in another tweet. “I believe in love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war.” Read all of his tweets below.

